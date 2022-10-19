Guterres pays homage to victims of 26/11 terror strikes

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in south Mumbai and paid homage to the victims killed in the dastardly terror strikes of November 26, 2008, here on Wednesday.

Guterres said he was deeply moved to visit Mumbai where “one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history” took place, claiming 166 lives.

“Terrorism is absolute evil… No reasons, pretexts, causes, grievances can justify terror. It has no room in today’s world,” said Guterres.

In his tributes to the victims, Guterres said they are the ‘heroes of our world’, and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, survivors, the people of India and other countries who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror strikes.

Earlier this morning, Guterres was accorded a warm welcome when he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around midnight.

He was received by India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj, Maharashtra Chief Secretary M.K. Shrivastava, and protocol head Manisha Mhaiskar.

Also present were Mumbai Collector Nidhi Choudhary, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior civil and police officials.

During his three-day stay in India, Guterres is scheduled to participate in several engagements in Mumbai and Gujarat, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs S.Jaishankar.