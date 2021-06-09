After dengue and malaria cases rose in the national capital, the Gurugram District Health Department has also issued an alert. The department has now started screening to identify dengue and malaria cases in areas adjoining the Delhi border.

For this, the department has formed special teams. These teams will survey the areas adjoining the border every 15 days. Patients suffering from fever and other symptoms will be identified and examined. Also, spray and fogging work has been started in these areas to prevent the disease.

However, the health department has not confirmed a single case of dengue and malaria in Gurugram so far.

A large number of people from Delhi and Gurugram cross the border daily. Due to the continuous movement between Delhi and Gurugram, the screening campaign has been started.

Health officials said the teams carried out a screening campaign in Mullahera, Wazirpur and Dundahera. During this, it identified patients with fever and other symptoms. A team of the municipal corporation conducted fogging in the area to prevent mosquito breeding.

According to the health department officials, since January this year till now, the health teams have issued notices to 1,090 people who were responsible for mosquito breeding.

According to official data of the health department, 48 cases of dengue and four cases of malaria were reported last year. In 2019, 22 cases of dengue and 15 cases of malaria were found. In 2018, there were 93 cases of dengue and 30 cases of malaria in Gurugram.

“Screening campaign has been started to identify dengue and malaria cases in the border areas. Teams will survey the areas near the border every 15 days. Spray and fogging are also being done in these areas,” said Dr Sudha Garg, Deputy Civil Surgeon.