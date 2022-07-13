Guru Purnima: Politicians greet citizens

On Guru Purnima, it has long been customary to ask the Guru for his blessing. People pay visits to their gurus on this day, touch their feet, and ask for blessings. It is also known as Vyaspurnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas, the author of the Puranas, is said to have taken on human form on this day. This year, Guru Purnima is being celebrated on July 13.

On the Occasion PM, Narendra Modi Tweeted.

“Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadha Purnima. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to realise his enlightened vision of a just and compassionate society.”

He continues ” Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all the exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us, and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights. “

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote.

“Guru Shishya Parampara is an integral part of Indian culture. Only a guru can irrigate the nectar of knowledge in the life of a disciple and make him knowledgeable, characterful, and capable. I bow to all the gurus who are contributing to nation-building and wish the countrymen a happy Guru Purnima.”

गुरु शिष्य परम्परा भारतीय संस्कृति का एक अभिन्न अंग है। एक गुरु ही शिष्य के जीवन में ज्ञान रूपी अमृत का सिंचन कर उसे ज्ञानवान, चरित्रवान व समर्थ बनाता है। राष्ट्रनिर्माण में योगदान दे रहे सभी गुरुजनों को नमन करता हूँ और देशवासियों को ‘गुरु पूर्णिमा’ की शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/lSdZpenegu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 13, 2022

Tweet by Ashwini Vaishnaw , Minister of the railway.

“The teacher is Brahma, the teacher is Vishnu, the teacher is God, the teacher is Maheshwara,” He penned.