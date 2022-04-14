Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IANS | Srinagar | April 14, 2022 4:42 pm

Shopian, J&K

Photo: IANS

A gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces in the Zainapora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

“Encounter has started at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Mother arrested for beating toddler mercilessly in J&K's Samba
LeT terrorist killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K
3 killed in road accident in J&K's Udhampur