Gulmarg fashion show during Ramzan triggers masive political row; J-K CM seeks report

A fashion show in popular winter tourist destination, Gulmarg, in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered a massive political row with Opposition leaders and religious figures in the Valley slamming the governemnt for allowing “vulgarity” during the holy month of Ramzan.

After images and videos of the fashow show held on March 7 went viral, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said seeing “vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg” was “deeply troubling”.

“The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramadan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values,” Mufti said in a post on X.

She further added that “shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our culture and society.”

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman, All Parties Hurriyat Conference, said such obscene fashion shows cannot be tolerated in the Valley known for its Sufi culture and deeply religious outlook of its people.

“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the Valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?” he asked.

The Hurriyat Conference leader further demanded that the organisers should be held accountable.

“Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir!” he said.

Amid mounting criticism from different quarters, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted the viral images show “a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month.”

He said he has sought a report from local authorities within next 24 hours and vowed appropriate action.

“My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I have asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” he added.

The controversy also resonated in the state assembly, prompting a clarification from the chief minister himself that the show was not organised by the government.

“The Gulmarg fashion show was not organized by the government. No government money or infrastructure was used. No permissions were sought. This has hurt the sentiments of the people,” Omar Abdullah said in the assembly.