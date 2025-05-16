Gujarat Samachar co-owner’s arrest by ED a political vendetta for honest reporting against Modi govt: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the arrest of Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of Gujarat Samachar newspaper, by the Enforcement Department was because of the “fearless” and independent line being taken by the leading Gujarati-language daily while reporting on issues pertaining to the Modi-led BJP regime.

The ED on Thursday arrested Bahubali Shah, the co-owner of the Gujarati daily, on the grounds of alleged financial irregularities after carrying out raids at premises linked to the newspaper and Mr Shah’s residences.

Shreyans Shah and Bahubali Shah are brothers who co-own the influential Gujarati newspaper.

“The Gujarat Samachar is fearless in its critique of the Modi-led BJP regime. The ED arrest of owner Bahubali Shah is the BJP’s way of making independent media bend and toe the regime’s line,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Reacting to his brother’s arrest, Shreyans Shah said the ED raids are related to some transactions 20 years ago.

“All these transactions were done through the bank. This is a civil matter, and we are ready to fight it in the courts. We do not have any criminal background. Why is my brother being treated like this?” Media reports said, quoting Shreyans Shah.

Reasserting that the arrest was due to the bold stance of the newspaper, Mr Venugopal, in a post on social media handle X said: “This also reeks of the BJP’s familiar modus operandi of using investigative agencies to pressure companies into selling to Adani.”

“Be it the Mumbai Airport or NDTV – the pattern was clear: 1. Adani identifies the target company 2. ⁠ED/CBI conducts raids, arrests owners 3. ⁠Magically, deals are signed, handing over ownership to Adani,” the Congress leader stressed.

Asserting that the arrest was a “blatant misuse of investigative agencies and completely against the spirit of the Constitution,” Mr Venugopal assured: “We stand with Gujarat Samachar and Mr Bahubali Shah in the face of this authoritarian pressure.”