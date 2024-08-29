Gujarat floods: Army mobilised as death toll reaches 28; PM Modi dials CM Patel

Heavy rains over the past few days have triggered a flood-like situation in Gujarat, prompting the state government to call in the Indian Army for relief and rescue operations.

The death toll has risen to 28, with several districts experiencing severe flooding due to incessant rainfall over the past three days.

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the flood situation.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi expressed concern about the flood situation, particularly in the Vishwamitri river region in Vadodara.

He also enquired about the relief measures being taken and assured the state of all possible support from the Central government.

In a post on X, CM Patel shared that the Prime Minister guided him on various aspects of the relief efforts, including sanitation, public health, and restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Gujarat, warning of extremely heavy showers in Saurashtra and Kutch, and very heavy rainfall across other parts of the state.

Six columns of the Indian Army have been deployed to the worst-affected areas.

In a statement, the Army confirmed that they are conducting rescue operations and providing immediate humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) as requested by the Gujarat government.