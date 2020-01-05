Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday walks away when asked to comment on the deaths of over 100 infants in Rajkot and Ahmedabad hospitals in one month.

Rupani was addressing reporters on the sideline of an event when a reporter asked him to comment on the reports of deaths of infants in Gujarat.

As per the reports, more than 200 infants died in two Hospitals of these two cities in Gujarat.

On the deaths of children at the Rajkot and Ahmedabad Hospitals in Gujarat, Congress slammed the ruling BJP and asked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the issue on Sunday.

The Congress blamed the BJP for lack of empathy towards the children and asked why both the Prime Minister and Home Minister are silent on the issue. It also criticised the Gujarat Chief Minister for not responding to questions on the death of the children.

“When will the Prime Minister and the Home Minister break their silence on the death of the children, while they boast of work done in Gujarat. The reality is that up to December, 1,250 children lost their lives in the past one year in Rajkot because of carelessness, and in Gandhinagar, 250 children died in 3 months,” Rajiv Satav, state Congress in-charge said.

Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil said, ” While in Rajasthan two ministers are camping in Kota (where over 100 children have died), but in (Gujarat) Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s constituency 134 children have died and he did not care to answer the questions raised by the media.”

“Up to 134 children have died in a month in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, 253 children have died in 3 months, those who are doing politics over the Rajasthan children’s deaths, why are they silent here? More than 1,40,000 children are malnourished in the state, who is responsible for this?”, Gohil asked.

Earlier, the Gujarat Chief Minister Nitin Patel has stated that the infant mortality rate in the state is very low. “As per state government data, there are 25 deaths per 1000 births,” he told media persons.