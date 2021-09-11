Gujarat CM Rupani resigns, says ‘leadership keeps changing as per requirements’

In an unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned along with his cabinet on Saturday evening, a year before the assembly elections are scheduled in the state.

Rupani did not give any reason for his resignation and just thanked the “BJP leadership for giving him the opportunity” to serve as the Chief Minister.

He had assumed office in 2016 after replacing then CM Anandiben Patel. It was only last month that he completed five years in office.

According to sources, the move is a ‘course correction’ by the BJP leadership ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Rupani is the third BJP Chief Minister who resigned recently. First, it was Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned as the Uttarakhand CM on 3 July, then B S Yediyurappa who quit as the Karnataka Chief Minister on 26 July.

Immediately after submitting his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Rupani said that leadership keeps changing as per the requirements and “I will continue to work for the party with the same energy”.

Talking to the media, he said, ‘’It is a specialty of our party that every worker delivers his assigned job to the fullest.’’

Only hours before his resignation, Rupani and his Deputy Nitin Patel were present at a function, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan and Bhoomi Pujan of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya via video conferencing.