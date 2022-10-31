Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi on 1 November

In the wake of the bridge collapse in Morbi that has led to the death of over 140 people so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the area on Tuesday, November 1.

The state chief minister’s office on Monday announced that Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Kevadia said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

“The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” PM Modi said.

“The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” PM Modi said.

On Monday, the death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident increased to 141 where as many as twelve family members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, also lost their lives.

Out of deceased, mostly women and children, were killed when the century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed Sunday night.

Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Home Minister informed that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

He added that the rescue operation, however, is in its last stage in the Machchhu river and it will be over soon.

The PM had said, “Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday. State government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue & relief ops.”

PM Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan, has decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which over 60 people lost their lives on Sunday evening.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government,” PM Modi said.

He further said, “I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty.”