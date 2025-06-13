Gujarat ATS recovers Digital Video Recorder from debris of crashed Air India plane

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Friday recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed yesterday in Ahmedabad.

An ATS personnel told reporters, “It’s a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon.”

The DVR may hold key insights into the final moments of the ill-fated flight. The recovered DVR holds crucial CCTV footage or cockpit data from the vicinity, helping decode what happened in those final moments before the crash. Every byte of data counts and is important.

Reports said that the US Transport Board will send Inspectors for Air India Crash Probe.

“The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad,” the US agency said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, a day after a devastating Air India plane crash claimed the lives of at least 241 people.

The plane, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff.