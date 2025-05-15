Grenade explodes in mock drill in MP’s Bhopal

A Head Constable of Madhya Pradesh Police was critically injured, and a Constable too sustained serious injuries after a hand grenade exploded during a mock drill being conducted at Bhopal on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the premises of the 25th Battalion of Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF), located in the Bhadbhada area of the state capital.

The injured were identified as Head Constable Vishal Singh and Constable Santosh Kumar.

Both the injured were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where the condition of Vishal Singh was said to be critical.

Following the mishap, the Police Headquarters issued orders for a thorough investigation to be conducted by a high-level inquiry committee.