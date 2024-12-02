Green rides for devotees in Mahakumbh Mela

In a bid to ensure smooth, safe, and eco-friendly transportation for devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce an online e-rickshaw and e-auto booking system, modeled after platforms like Ola and Uber. This initiative supports the state’s Green Mahakumbh campaign, promoting sustainability during the massive religious gathering.

The program, which begins on December 15, will offer affordable, eco-friendly travel options through a partnership between government and private transport providers. Officials confirmed that the e-vehicles will have fixed fares to prevent overcharging and will prioritize convenience and transparency.

Drivers will be well-trained in customer service and behavior. A fleet operated by female drivers to ensure the safety and comfort of women devotees. All e-rickshaws and e-autos will be GPS-tracked and fully enclosed for enhanced safety. Fares will be calculated on a per-kilometer basis, eliminating arbitrary pricing. A helpline will assist devotees in resolving any transportation-related issues.

Advertisement

The initiative begins with 300 e-rickshaws covering Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area, with plans for future expansion. This move aligns with extensive transport arrangements to accommodate the expected 45 crore visitors, including over 7,000 roadway buses, 550 shuttle buses, and 3,000 special trains, of which 1,000 will be additional services.

In a significant development, the state government has declared the Mahakumbh Mela area as Uttar Pradesh’s 76th district. The new district comprises Sangam, four surrounding tehsils, and 76 designated areas, equipped with administrative powers during the 45-day event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahakumbh Mela on December 13, 2024. The event officially begins on Paush Purnima, January 13, 2025, and concludes on Maha Shivratri, February 26, 2025.