With few days left for the United States President Donald Trump to visit India, he showed his excitement for the visit on Saturday by taking it to Twitter and terming his visit as a “great honour”.

Quoting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on both the world leaders who said, “Donald Trump is number 1 on Facebook and number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India”, Trump informed about his visit to India and expressed his excitement.

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

President Trump along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit in India on February 24 and 25, during which they will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

As per the reports, President Trump along with PM Modi are expected to give a speech at the newly build Motera stadium. Trump would inaugurate the stadium which is billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The event is set to be witnessed by lakhs of people in Ahmedabad.

There are multiple agreements and deals set to be tabled during the two days meeting between the two world leaders.

One of the notable agreements between the two leaders is of the poultry and dairy markets. As reported by news agency Reuters, India has offered to partially open its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during President Trump’s visit.

India is the world’s largest milk-producing nation and has traditionally restricted dairy imports to protect the livelihoods of 80 million rural households involved in this industry.

However, industry analysts are keeping a close watch on whether the trade disputes between the two world’s largest democracies would be resolved during President Trump’s visit or not.

The dispute between the two countries dates back to 2019, when the US President had suspended India’s special trade designation after PM Modi had put price caps on medical equipments such as cardiac stents and knee implants. Indian Prime Minister had introduced new data localization requirement and e-commerce restrictions.