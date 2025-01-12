Grand Namami Gange Yagna held on National Youth Day with over 200 Ganga Sevadoots

A grand Namami Gange Yagna was conducted by the Namami Gange team on the banks of the sacred Sangam on the eve of Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh 2025 on Sunday.

This special event aimed to raise awareness about the purity, cleanliness, and conservation of the Ganga while fostering a collective commitment to its preservation.

During the yagna, devotees and Ganga Sevadoots made offerings, symbolising their dedication to ensuring the uninterrupted and pristine flow of the river.

The event took place on National Youth Day, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It saw spirited participation from over 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands of devout attendees.

Together, they took a solemn pledge to uphold the purity and continuity of the Ganga. Brimming with youthful energy and resolve, the ceremony became a remarkable confluence of spirituality and environmental consciousness.

Under the leadership of the Namami Gange team, participants offered oblations to reaffirm their commitment to a clean and uninterrupted Ganga.

The Ganga Sevadoots pledged to maintain the river’s sanctity and cleanliness.

Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted the pivotal role of youth — comprising over 40% of India’s population — in the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan.

They emphasised that the conservation of the Ganga is not merely an environmental concern but also a profound cultural and spiritual responsibility. The event inspired young participants to contribute wholeheartedly to this sacred mission of conservation and sustainability.

As part of the campaign, the Namami Gange team distributed jute bags to promote the message of a plastic-free Mahakumbh within the fairgrounds. The attendees were educated on the significance of reducing plastic waste, reinforcing the importance of environmental consciousness.

Devotees received the jute bags as a pledge of commitment to a cleaner, greener Kumbh, carrying this message along the Sangam shores.

On this occasion, Namami Gange Nodal Officer Atharva Raj and partner organisations distributed Namami Gange T-shirts and caps to amplify the campaign’s reach further.

Prominent organisations such as the Ganga Task Force (GTF), Ganga Vichar Manch (GVM), Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), District Ganga Committees (DGCS), State Mission for Clean Ganga (SMCG), and National Book Trust (NBT) actively contributed to the success of the event.

Additionally, Ganga Sevadoots intensified the cleanliness drive through regular ghat cleaning, awareness rallies, and community labour efforts.

Their initiatives underscored the event’s overarching theme that the Namami Gange Yagna is more than a religious ritual; it is a unifying force of spiritual, social, and environmental consciousness.

This yagna, held just before the Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh, added renewed vigour and inspiration to the Ganga conservation campaign. All devotees, institutions, and citizens were urged to actively participate in this grand initiative to protect and preserve the lifeline of India — the Ganga.