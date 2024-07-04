Grameen Foundation and ONDC join hands to empower women & small enterprises through digital inclusion

The Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of the poor, especially women, has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an e-commerce initiative under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The two entities signed an MoU on Thursday to drive socio-economic development and digital inclusion for diverse business organisations.

The joint initiative aims to support Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), women entrepreneurs, and start-ups with digital solutions.

Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (Grameen) has been at the forefront of initiatives to enable the poor, especially women, to create a world without poverty and hunger. Grameen’s programmes promote entrepreneurship, digital literacy and enablement, and financial inclusion.

The joining of the hands of Grameen and the ONDC Network is a strategic move aimed at leveraging their respective strengths for the greater good. The aim is to make the onboarding experience of the digitally excluded onto the ONDC Network smooth and efficient through education, sensitisation, and facilitation.

Such onboarding will open a world of business opportunities for members of FPOs, NMSMEs, SHGs, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, and similar entities. Grameen and the ONDC Network will work together to accelerate digital inclusion and facilitate the business growth of these entities and their members.

Bharati Joshi, Interim CEO, Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, said, “We believe in investing in the power of the poor, especially women, so that they can secure a quality life for themselves and their families. We see the ONDC Network as a natural collaborator in bridging the gap in information and market access and blurring digital boundaries for the last mile.”

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC, said, “Together with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, we are looking forward to democratising the digital economy and ensuring that its transformative power reaches every corner of our society.”