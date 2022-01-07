Goyal coins new slogan for industry

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal today gave a new slogan to the industry for contributing to the national economy.

“Honourable Prime Minister before even becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat gave the concept of 3S- Speed, Skill and Scale. It’s time now to change it to 4S – Speed, Skill, Scale and Standards,” he said on the occasion of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) completing 75 glorious years of its existence.

He said the centre was working towards ”One Nation One Standard”. And it was important to set the benchmark by working skilfully so that India was internationally aligned.

Goyal said that the standardisation and conformity assessment would also provide consumers, safe, reliable and high quality products. “Many manufacturing units today look at Total Quality Control or Six Sigma level of quality where they are counting defects or errors and very strict measures are taken and that is Hallmark of a progressive, modern and developed Nation,” he added.

He stressed that BIS will make consumers more aware regarding quality. Total Quality Control will also mean trust in quality, confidence in quality.

Goyal complemented BIS in making Hallmarking and Assaying a success. He said, “As we celebrate Azadi K Amrit Mahotsav this year and plan for Amrit Kal for next 25 years, BIS also which play an equally important role in building a brand India so that we get recognize world over as a quality supplier of goods and services changing the mindset of the nation.”

“Every single action demands quality that should be our mantra,” he added.