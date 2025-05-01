Govt’s move on caste census victory for INDIA bloc’s agenda: Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that the decision of the government on caste census is a victory of INDIA bloc’s agenda, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called it a matter of great happiness that the Narendra Modi government at the Center has announced caste enumeration along with national census.

“The government has moved forward towards social justice. This is the beginning of social justice,” he said.

He demanded that the caste census should be done properly and the government should not mess up with it as he felt “these people (the ruling BJP) are given to do anything”.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that the country runs by the Constitution, not the mind. “Now that the government has agreed to carry out the caste census there will be a debate on jobs in private institutions.”

He further said that people everywhere are feeling cheated as jobs were being outsourced. “If the country’s data is released, people would know that 99 per cent of the labourers are from the PDA (Backwards, Dalits and minorities),” he claimed.

On the occasion, several leaders from other political parties joined the SP.