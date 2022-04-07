Govt working on enabling study of medicine in local languages: PM

The government is making efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages which will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

Extending his greetings on World Health Day, he prayed for everyone’s good health and wellness and expressed his gratitude to all those associated with the health sector.

Modi said that the “Ayushman Bharat” and the “PM Jan Aushadhi schemes” were playing a vital role to ensure the good quality and affordable healthcare to the citizens of the country.

He also noted that in the last eight years, the medical education sector has seen rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up.

In a thread of tweets, the PM said; “Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected.”

He said; “The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat.”

The PM said he felt very happy when he interacted with the beneficiaries of schemes such as the PM Jan Aushadhi. “Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness.”