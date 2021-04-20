Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday late evening, assured the people that the government is making all possible efforts to boost the supply of oxygen and increasing the number of beds for COVID patients.

Condoling the death of COVID patients he said, “I feel the pain of all those who have lost a loved one. The challenge is big but we must cross this with determination and resolve.”

“For some weeks the situation was in control. We were just recovering from the first wave. But then the second wave has come like a storm,” he said.

He said that the second COVID wave has hit India like a storm but the country will come out of this grim situation too.

Notably, India has been reporting over two lakh cases every day for almost four successive days as many states and Union Territories are struggling to cope up with the ever-rising number of COVID patients.

Prime Minister Modi said that this time the demand for oxygen has increased in several parts of the country and the government is working with full sensitivity to meet the demand.

“The Union government, state governments, private sector, everyone is trying their best to provide oxygen to those in need,” he said adding that several measures are being taken at different levels to increase the production and supply of oxygen in the country.

“New oxygen plants are being set up in the states, delivery of one lakh new oxygen cylinders, use of industrial units for medical purposes, oxygen rail, the government is making every effort to ensure oxygen for the needy,” he said.

Referring to lockdowns, he appealed to the states to avoid lockdowns and use it only as the last option.

He lauded the efforts of the Health Care Workers and expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity. He also praised the efforts of the scientists.

He said that it is a matter of pride that our scientists managed to produce two “Made in India” vaccines that enabled us to launch the world’s largest vaccination campaign with these two Indian vaccines.

“Today, the cheapest vaccine in the world is in India. We have a vaccine suited to India’s cold chain system,” he said.

India in the last 24 hours registered 2,59,170 new COVID cases while 20 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 20,31,977. It now comprises 13.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,02,648 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.