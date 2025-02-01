Govt to set up day care cancer centers in district hospitals: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union government will facilitate setting up of day care cancer centers in all district hospitals in the next three years, and added that 200 centers will be established in 2025-26 itself.

Mentioning Medical Education, she said the government has added almost 1.1 lakh undergraduate and post-graduate medical education seats in 10 years, which is an increase of 130 per cent.

Advertisement

Sitharaman said in the next year, 10,000 additional seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals towards the goal of adding 75,000 medical education seats in the next five years.

Advertisement

Announcing that the government will arrange for the identity cards and registration of gig workers on the e-Shram portal and they will be provided healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, she said this measure is likely to assist nearly one crore gig workers.

Besides that, the Finance Minister said Medical tourism and Heal in India will be promoted along with the private sector, including easier visa norms.