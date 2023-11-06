Govt to launch ‘Women for Water, Water for Women’ campaign on Tuesday

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will unveil ‘Women for Water, Water for Women’ campaign under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance.

The three-day campaign is being run in partnership with the Ministry’s National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). The Odisha Urban Academy is its knowledge partner, a statement said.

The campaign celebrates “Jal Diwali” and commences from November 7.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for inclusion of women in water governance. They will be given first-hand knowledge about water treatment processes through visits to water treatment plants (WTPs) in their respective cities.

These visits will elucidate the vital procedures involved in delivering clean and safe drinking water to households. Additionally, women will gain insight into water quality testing protocols which ensure that citizens get water of the required quality. The overarching goal of the campaign is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women towards water infrastructure.

India has more than 3,000 water treatment plants, with a designed water treatment capacity of more than 65,000 MLD and operational capacity of more than 55,000 MLD, it said.

During the said campaign, women self help groups (SHGs) will visit more than 550 water treatment plants, with a combined operational capacity of more than 20,000 MLD (more than 35 per cent of the country’s total).

Women play a significant role in household water management. By empowering them with knowledge about water treatment processes and infrastructure, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) aims to enhance their ability to ensure access to safe and clean drinking water for their households. The campaign aims to address issues of gender equality by promoting inclusivity and diversity in sectors traditionally dominated by men, it said.

Phase I of the campaign shall witness participation from all states/UTs (barring the five poll-bound states, with an expected participation of more than 15,000 SHG women nationwide.

“The focus areas of the campaign include familiarising the women with functioning of water treatment plants and testing facilities; promoting inclusivity and involvement through souvenirs and articles created by women SHGs; and educating the women about AMRUT scheme and its impact on water infrastructure,” the statement added.