Govt to consult legal team, kin of ex-Navy personnel jailed in Qatar

A day after an Appellate Court in Qatar commuted the death sentence of eight former Indian Navy personnel, the government on Friday said it would be discussing the next possible steps in the case with its legal team as well as the family members of the eight people.

”The interests of Indians and their family members are our foremost concern,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said the sentences of the eight Indians have been reduced but he could not share any more information in the matter. ”I don’t have any additional information to share until we see the detailed judgment. We would urge you again not to engage in speculation considering the confidential and sensitive nature of the case,” he added.

Asked if the government could request Qatar to extradite the eight Indians to serve their sentence here under the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners Treaty between the two countries, the spokesperson confirmed that there was such a pact between the two countries but was not sure if it was still in force. ”I have no knowledge if the treaty is still in force and whether Qatar has ratified it,” he added.

The court in Qatar had yesterday reduced the sentence of the eight Indian nationals who were on death row in the Arab nation in an alleged case of espionage.