Govt takes another initiative to promote ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence

In a major step towards ‘ease of doing business’ and achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence, the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification for re-organization of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) for speeding up quality assurance processes and reducing layers of decision-making.

This re-organisation also factors change in the quality assurance methodology and revised role of DGQA post corporatization of Indian ordnance factories, the ministry said on Thursday.

With the corporatization of ordnance factories into new DPSUs (defence public sector undertakings), increased participation of private defence industry and impetus by the government towards indigenization, a need was felt to re-organise DGQA for an effective and efficient support to emerging defence manufacturing industry.

The DGQA has already been steering various organisational and functional reforms after active discussions with all stakeholders in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The new structure under implementation will enable single point technical support for complete equipment/weapon platforms at all levels and also ensure uniformity in product-based QA. The new structure also provides for a separate Directorate of Defence Testing and Evaluation Promotion to facilitate transparent allocation of Proof Ranges and testing facilities.

This arrangement coupled with automation and digitisation of standardised QA processes is likely to significantly improve the engagement of defence industry with the DGQA. The re-organised structure and ongoing functional reforms will give an impetus to indigenisation drive under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with availability of Indian standards/equivalent to guide manufacturers within the country and this will also boost export of high quality qualified defence products, the Ministry of defence said.