Govt should give strongest rebuttal to Chinese on their claims on Arunachal: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Centre should come out with the strongest rebuttal to the Chinese on their “pathetic” claims on Arunachal Pradesh.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India. The Indian National Congress strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in a post on X.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, along with the post shared a media report which quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian as saying “Arunchal Pradesh has always been part of China”.

“The Indian National Congress strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh. This is the fourth time in a month that the Chinese, from its highest offices, have made completely ludicrous and farcical claims. China’s record in making absurd claims by renaming places and redrawing maps of territories, belonging to other countries, is well known,” he said.

Attacking the government, the Congress chief said, “Moving beyond partisan politics, we are together in protecting India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, it may also be underlined that Chinese belligerence is the result of PM Modi not acting on its ‘Laal Aankh’ and giving ‘clean chit’ to China on Galwan on June 19th, 2020, where 20 Indian bravehearts sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

Be it building villages at the border close to Arunachal Pradesh or be it kidnapping our people living near the borders, Modi govt’s ‘Please China Policy’ has endangered our national security in Arunachal, he alleged.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “Apart from Ladakh, ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee’ is being played up in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“We still hope that the Modi govt should come out with the strongest rebuttal to the Chinese on their pathetic claims. We want peace and tranquility at our borders,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080 km border with China.