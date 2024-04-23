Modi only worked for 2-3 of his close friends in last 10 years: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of only working for two to three of his close friends in the last 10 years.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, claimed that Modi’s top 22 rich friends hold wealth equal to 70 crore people of the country.

In a post on X, the Congress president said, “Under Modi government, the gap between rich and poor is at a 100 year high, even more than the British Raj.”

Referring to the tenure of the ruling dispensation, he said, “In last 10 years, Modi ji has worked only for 2-3 of his close friends. All national resources of the country have been sold to these super-rich crony capitalists, including airports, ports, coal mines, power plants, and PSUs, at throwaway prices. Modi’s top 22 rich friends hold wealth equal to 70 crore Indians.”

Talking about the farmers, Kharge said, “In the first nine years of the Modi government, more than one lakh farmers committed suicide.”

“Every single day, at an average, 30 farmers commit suicide. For the first time in independent India, taxes were imposed on farmers,” the Congress chief said.

It may be mentioned that Kharge had earlier alleged that the entire economic policy of the ruling dispensation favours “crony capitalism”.