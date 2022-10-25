Govt scrap disposal: The government had earned Rs 254.21 crore from scrap disposal under the ongoing Special Cleanliness Campaign 2.0, being implemented in all government offices across India, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

Sharing more information on the matter, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Singh said, 3,05,268 public grievances have been redressed, 5,416 references from Members of Parliament replied and 588 rules eased during the period.

The Special Campaign 2.0, which started from October 2 and will go on till October 31, has completed three weeks of implementation. In the period October 2-25, the campaign has been held in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices and citizen-centric ‘swachhata’ initiatives.

Amazing outcomes at the end of three weeks of ongoing #SpecialSwachhtaCampaign2.0. More than Rs 254 cr earned from disposal of scrap, including electronic scrap, more than 37 lakh sq feet space cleared from junk. Testimony of "whole of govt" approach under PM Sh @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/hj5EEEpn9n — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 25, 2022

Singh asserted that the campaign in its third week, “was holistic in size and scale and had witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in government offices”.

“Impact of the cleanliness campaign is visible. Rules and processes have already been identified for simplification. The campaign has brought out many positive changes so far”, he said.

Various cabinet ministers, ministers of state and secretaries took part in the Campaign and achieved several milestones. In three weeks, the department of posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 17,767 post offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted drive in 7028 railway stations, department of pharmaceuticals in 5,974 campaign sites, department of defence in 4,578 campaign sites and the ministry of home affairs in 4,896 campaign sites.

It is also being estimated that as of now the biggest contributor to the sale of scrap is concerned, the Ministry of Defence has accounted for 60 per cent of the revenue earned out of this drive. But also very interesting that India’s lifeline, Railways is yet to submit its figure and that is expected to be a big contribution in that way.

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in on a daily basis.