Govt says it wants impartial probe into wrestlers’ allegations

Amid an ongoing protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said the government wants an impartial probe into the allegations made by the protesting wrestlers.

The Indian wrestlers are protesting against President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. Ace Indian grapplers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among others are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in protest against the WFI chief.

“We heard wrestlers for 12 hours and formed a committee. We also want an impartial probe. There were 14 meetings that were conducted. Everybody was given an opportunity to keep their point of view in front of an oversight committee. FIR can be registered at any police station,” the Union minister said.

Earlier, India’s first individual Olympic gold medal-winning shooter and member of the Olympics Athletes Commission, Abhinav Bindra expressed support for the Indian wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

“As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration,” Bindra tweeted.

“My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in,” he added.

Over the previous four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest location.

On Wednesday, the grapplers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar even as they continued their protest against the WFI and its president. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present during the march.

Talking to the media, Sakshi Malik said, “We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march,” said Sakshee to the media.

The wrestler said that no FIR had been filed after the wrestlers registered a complaint against the WFI and its chief on Friday.

“We trust the Supreme Court that it will give us justice,” said Sakshi Malik.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary inquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. They apprised the court that the police felt that there were some issues that needed preliminary inquiry. However, they clarified that it has no hesitation in lodging an FIR immediately if the court orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday and the bench will look at the entire material. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the wrestler’s plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.