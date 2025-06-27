Govt revamps Sugamya Bharat App to strengthen accessibility support for divyangjan, elderly citizens

The government has revamped the Sugamya Bharat App (SBA), its flagship initiative dedicated to enhancing accessibility for divyangjan and elderly citizens, to provide a more user-friendly and impactful experience.



Integration of government schemes and other valuable resources for persons with disabilities. The recent revamp of the App introduces several enhanced features, including:–A more intuitive and user-friendly interface;–AI-powered chatbot support to assist users in real time;–Circulars and notifications about new initiatives related to accessibility; and–Integration of government schemes and other valuable resources for persons with disabilities.

An official release said that up to 25 June, the app has 14,358 total registered users and witnessed 83,791 app downloads (82,291 on Android platforms and 1500 on iOS platforms) across both Android and iOS platforms.

The Sugamya Bharat App is currently available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on Apple App Store for iOS platforms.

Launched in 2021 by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the app serves as an essential platform for citizens to report accessibility issues across public infrastructure, transportation, and information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

Users can easily upload geo-tagged photos of locations where accessibility barriers exist, enabling authorities to take prompt corrective action.

Since its inception, the app has received a total of 2,705 complaints, of which 1,897 have been successfully resolved, reflecting the government’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all.