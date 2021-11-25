Govt. reiterates commitment to provide funds for proper implementation of MGNREGA

The Centre today said it was committed to releasing funds for wage and material payments for proper implementation of the MGNREGA scheme, as per the provisions of the Act.

The Ministry of Rural Development said that guidelines applicable for the Central Government as well as State Governments under the law were being followed.

During the current financial year, so far more than Rs 68,568 crore have been released for the implementation of the scheme to the States and Union Territories.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provides a guarantee of at least 100 days of wage employment against the demand made by a household in a rural area.

Fund release towards wage and material is a continuous process. There has been an increase of more than 18 percent of funds allocation for the current financial year in comparison to the previous financial year as a budget estimate.

Whenever additional fund is required, the Ministry of Finance is requested to provide the funds. In the previous financial year, the Ministry of Finance allocated additional Rs 50,000 crore for the scheme over and above that of budget estimates.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance allocated additional funds of Rs.10,000 crore for MGNREGA as an interim measure. Further, allocation may be made upon assessment of demand during the Revised Estimate stage.

MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme, and during the current financial year so far more than 240 crore person-days have been generated as per the demand by the beneficiaries.