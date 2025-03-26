Govt pushes for gender-friendly spaces in public areas and workplaces

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has urged various ministries, departments, and state administrations to establish feeding rooms and changing rooms for women and children at public places. This move aims to improve facilities for mothers and young children, ensuring a more inclusive environment.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur shared these developments in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that 164 feeding and changing rooms have been set up at Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, while non-AAI airports have installed 148 such rooms. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also confirmed the availability of feeding rooms at various bus stations across the country, including 26 in Telangana, two in Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), and 50 in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, states like Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya have taken steps to implement these facilities. The MWCD has circulated an advisory to all ministries and state governments, emphasising the need to create gender-friendly spaces at workplaces to support working women.

Key recommendations in the advisory include installation of sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in washrooms, allocating spaces for feeding rooms, restrooms, and yoga rooms, and establishing crèche facilities in public buildings with 50 or more employees.

Under the ‘Palna’ component of Mission Shakti, MWCD continues to focus on child care services. The ministry has approved 11,395 Anganwadi-cum-Crèches (AWCCs) across 34 states and Union territories, providing free daycare services for children.

In another significant initiative, the government has intensified efforts to enhance early childhood care and education through the ‘Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi’ (PBPB) programme, launched on May 10, 2023. The initiative aims to upgrade the skills of Anganwadi workers to provide better nutrition and education services to children below six years of age, including those with disabilities.

As of March 19, 2025, a total of 36,027 State Level Master Trainers and 3,11,299 Anganwadi workers have undergone training under PBPB. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has also introduced two new curriculum frameworks: Navchetna-National Framework for Early Childhood Stimulation (0-3 years), focusing on brain development and disability inclusion, and Aadharshila – The National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education (3-6 years), prioritising competency-based lesson plans and indigenous toys for effective learning.

The training for Anganwadi workers follows a two-tier model, involving both online and offline sessions. The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has been entrusted with the capacity-building process, ensuring standardised training across its regional centres.

With these efforts, the government aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women and children, ensuring their well-being and active participation in society.