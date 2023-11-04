Govt & public enterprises committed to improve lives in NE: Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Saturday that driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the North East, the government and public enterprises like ONGC are committed to improving lives in the northeast.

Puri was speaking at a public function in Sivasagar, Assam, after inaugurating the ONGC-sponsored multi-specialty hospital there.

The event was attended by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli, Chairman and CEO, ONGC Arun Kumar Singh as well as other senior officials from the Assam government and ONGC.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Union minister said the modern infrastructure and medical equipment of Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital being one of the best in the entire country would benefit not only local people of Upper Assam but also people from neighboring states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the coming years Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital is expected to benefit approximately one lakhs patients in a year, he added.

Minister Teli said, “Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital, built as one of ONGC’s biggest CSRs, is highly advanced with the latest healthcare services that will benefit the people of this region for many more reasons”.

The Multi Speciality Hospital was built with a total investment of Rs 483.19 crore, showcasing ONGC’s commitment to improving the lives of the communities it operates in. The facility is expected to provide healthcare services to over one lakh patients annually.

The hospital will be managed and operated by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan (BAVP).

The state-of-the-art hospital spanning over 35 acres, has 300 beds, and a team of 70 specialised doctors, offering a range of medical services, including Orthopaedic, Trauma, Paediatric & NICU, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, ENT, Skull-based Surgery, Physiotherapy, Rehabilitation, and advanced diagnostics. It has modular operating theaters, a critical care unit, and telemedicine, connecting patients with specialist healthcare providers nationwide.

The ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Specialty Hospital is a ground-breaking addition to the healthcare landscape of Assam and the surrounding regions. For medical treatments, residents would need not to go to Dibrugarh.

In addition to its primary purpose of providing healthcare, the hospital will play a pivotal role in stimulating job creation and fostering economic opportunities within the region. It stands as an embodiment of progress, growth, and well-being for the people of Sivasagar.

The ONGC Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Specialty Hospital is dedicated to delivering advanced healthcare services to the underserved socio-economic strata of Assam.