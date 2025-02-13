Govt provides Z-category security to Dalai Lama

The Union government has given Z-category security to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in the wake of security threats to him, sources said on Thursday.

The charge of security for the spiritual leader has been assigned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has a special wing for VIP security.

According to sources, now the Tibetan spiritual leader’s security will be taken care by the CRPF’s VIP security wing, which is a specialized unit of the CAPF, which protects those who are assigned to it by the MHA, including Union ministers, governors, spiritual leaders, chief ministers and other prominent individuals.

This decision was taken by the government to provide him a uniform security cover round the clock after a review of threats by intelligence agencies.

Under the new security detail being granted to him, now the Dalai Lama will be protected by a dedicated team of the CRPF personnel, which will also include an escort and staff for close-protection while the spiritual leader is travelling within the country.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama was under the protection of other agencies and the Himachal Pradesh police.