Govt proposes to mandate tracking system for vehicles carrying hazardous chemicals

The Centre on Wednesday proposed to make Vehicle tracking system must for all vehicles carrying hazardous goods as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140.

In a draft notification issued here on Wednesday, the Ministry proposed that every goods carriage vehicle, carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard(AIS) 140.

The decision has been taken in view of the fact that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, carrying various gases, mainly Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature are not fitted with Vehicle Tracking System devices.

The Commission has sought suggestions from all the stakeholders to comment on the proposed changes within 30 days so that the government could issue final notification in this regard, said a senior officer of the Surface Transport Ministry.

In its draft notification, the Centre has proposed to amend the existing Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 , in sub rule (1) of Rule 129 seeking addition of a clause stating that ‘every goods carriage carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per AIS 140’.