A government panel has recommended that the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine be increased to 12-16 weeks. But the panel did not recommend any changes in the dosage interval for Covaxin, the other vaccine being used in India.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended an increase in dosage interval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. It is to be noted that currently in India there are two vaccines that are being administered-Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin and Covishield.

Moreover, the panel recommended that those who tested positive for COVID-19 should delay vaccination to six months after recovery. It also advised those with other serious illnesses and in ICU care to wait for four to eight weeks.

It also suggested that pregnant woman those with other serious illnesses and in ICU care to wait for four to eight weeks. Neither of these groups are eligible to take COVID-19 shots right now.

Now, the recommendation will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA) for approval.

India recorded 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the overall caseload to 2,37,03,665, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,10,525.

With 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,58,317.

