Govt orders reduction in MRP of three anti-cancer drugs

In line with the government’s commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued an order, directing concerned manufacturers to reduce the MRP on three anti-cancer drugs, Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

This is in pursuance to the announcement made in the Union Budget for 2024-25 exempting these three anti-cancer medicines from customs duty. The Department of Revenue has already issued a notification, reducing the custom duty to nil on these three anti-cancer drugs.

Further, the department has issued a notification, notifying the reduction in GST rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent with effect from 10.10.2024 on these three drugs.”Accordingly, there should be a reduction in MRP of these drugs in the market and benefits of reduced taxes & duties should be passed on to the consumers,” an official release said on Tuesday.

The manufacturers are required to issue a price list or supplementary price list to the dealers, state drugs controllers and the government indicating changes.