Govt. notifies list of defence items to be indigenised

The Department of Defence Production has notified a positive indigenisation list of sub-systems/assemblies/sub-assemblies/components as part of the efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

This ”Aatmanirbhar” initiative will save foreign exchange equivalent to about Rs. 3,000 cr every year.

The list contains 2,500 imported items that have already been indigenised and 351 imported items which will be indigenised in the next three years. These items will only be procured from Indian Industry.

Two positive indigenisation lists of weapons/platforms/ systems/ammunitions etc have already been notified by the Department of Military Affairs, in order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as part of ‘‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’’.