Govt mulls export growth strategy for agri and processed foods

The government is committed to reducing logistical barriers and enhancing market access for Indian agri and processed food products.

This was stated by Mr Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce, in his address at a high-level Chintan Shivir organised by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Authority (APEDA) in New Delhi.

He pointed out that “Academia and Research institutions must be a part of multisectoral consultations so that Research and Development can be a major focus for innovation and sustainability in agri exports.” He emphasised that agricultural production and productivity both are the need of the hour. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to further deliberate on the ideas and strategies discussed during the sessions.

The consultative dialogue brought together senior officials from the Union Government, Central Ministries, representatives from State Governments, policy experts, industry leaders from Agri trade and Processed Foods sector to deliberate on strategies for enhancing the export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products from India.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Subrata Gupta highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and value addition to ensure sustainable export growth. He emphasised that there is a need to develop infrastructure, Sanitary and Phytosanitary standards at par with international norms, tariff plans, and more synergy between the Union Government, State Government, various departments, and Industry stakeholders. He identified key potential products and sectors for processed foods exports like Alcoholic Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Value-Added Products.

Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Rajesh Agrawal, emphasised the critical role of synergistic efforts among the Union government, State Government, industry stakeholders, and farming communities in realizing India’s agri-export potential. He emphasised the need to have a more synergetic approach amongst various stakeholders to take new agriculture, processed food and Value Added Products to new geographies.

This Chintan Shivir is a first, one of its kind collaborative dialogue facilitated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and APEDA with over 70 stakeholders from the Union Government, State Governments, Industry Leaders and Line Ministries at Vanijya Bhawan. As many as 14 States from across the country namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal participated in the inaugural session.

Industry Leaders of the Agri and Processed Food sectors were represented by LT Foods, KRBL, Amul, Organic India, ITC, Meatzza, Suguna Foods, Kaybee, TPCI, Organic India, Allanasons, Fair Exports, and HMA Exports, amongst others, participated in the dialogue.