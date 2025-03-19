Focusing on core trade issues in proposed FTAs: Commerce Secy

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Wednesday said India is focusing on core trade issues such as import duty and non-tariff barriers in the proposed free trade agreements (FTAs) for faster outcomes from these negotiations.

He bats for quicker outcomes from negotiations for FTAs by going for early tranches of trade deals similar to the one planned with the United States.

Advertisement

While speaking at CII’s India-LAC (Latin America and Caribbean) Business Conclave, Barthwal said, “We are also reviewing some of these issues in the department (of commerce) as well, as we are talking to our partners who are doing FTAs with us that why can’t we first look at the core trade issues, and even if it is early tranche, or even if it is first phase of that comprehensive agreement, but let there be some kind of outcome which should come out of these negotiations.

Advertisement

“So we are taking that approach, that let us first focus on the core trade issues.”

The Secretary added that there is a need for India and the LAC region to follow this approach.

“Look at the core trade issues with you, and start working in that direction. I think that is going to be a great way forward by which we will be able to achieve many things, and the businesses will be able to see that the outcomes are very, very fast,” Barthwal said.

He said the multi-sectoral approach, which India is talking to the US with under the proposed bilateral trade agreement is also important.

“We are also thinking of how to look at the LAC region in terms of looking at the impediments, whether it is non-tariff barriers, whether it is tariff barriers or the regulations, to see that trade grows between these two regions,” he said.

Notably, India has been in talks for a FTA with the UK and the EU for over two years, amid significant differences between the partners on a number of issues, particularly labour and environmental standards.

New Delhi has also begun discussions with Washington for a deal under the second Donald Trump administration after talks failed during his first term.

Further, India has deployed its energies on the proposed trade deal with the US.