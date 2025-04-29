Commerce Secretary holds series of meetings with Croatia, Netherlands officials

India’s Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal, held a series of meetings with his counterparts and other key dignitaries during his visit to Croatia and the Netherlands.

In the meeting with Ivo Milatić, State Secretary, Ministry of Economy, Croatia, the discussion was focused on promoting investment flows and enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including Healthcare, Education, Tourism, and Entertainment.

Supply-Chain integration, Logistics, Transports, Pharmaceuticals, Digital Technology, Renewable Energy, and Manufacturing were also discussed.

For the third Session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is due, both sides exchanged their views on improving the work of the commission with more frequent meetings and directly connecting the entrepreneurs of both countries for stronger and faster progress.

Barthwal also held discussions focused on taking forward the EU-India FTA and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

In the Netherlands, the Secretary had discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs that laid the groundwork for enhanced collaboration through institutional mechanisms like the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC).

Further, the CEOs Roundtable fostered new business connections, with Dutch companies expressing keen interest in India’s growing market and investment opportunities.

The Secretary also visited the Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest and one of the world’s most advanced ports, and held in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation between the Indian ports and Rotterdam.

He further visited the headquarters of ASML in Veldhoven, a global leader in photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry, and discussed deepening India-Netherlands cooperation in the semiconductor sector.