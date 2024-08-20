Govt made no attempt to prevent release of Hema Committee report: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayn said on Tuesday that the government would step into taking an appropriate action if any woman who had testified before the Hema Committee is willing to come forward with a complaint. No matter, how high-ranking he is, appropriate action would be taken against him, he said.

However, the chief minister said at a press conference here that his government would not initiate suo motu cognizance of harassment and sexual assaults faced by women in Malayalam film industry based on the Hema Committee report.

He said the state police cannot take a suo motu cognizance of the various crimes as the Justice Hema Committee has not recommended taking a case on any matters mentioned in the report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Justice Hema herself requested to keep the report confidential due to the sensitive nature of testimonies mentioned in it.

There are certain practical difficulties in implementing equal pay in the cinema field.The payment of professionals varies from person to person, he said.