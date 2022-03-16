Govt likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill in RS

The Centre is likely to table ‘The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ in the Rajya Sabha.

The Upper House will also discuss the working of tribal affairs ministry and railway ministry.

Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit ‘Bhogta’ community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State for consideration.

Munda will also move that the Bill be passed.

The Rajya Sabha to hold further discussion on the working of the ministry of tribal affairs raised by Ram Vichar Netam on Tuesday.

The Upper House of Parliament will also hold discussion on the working of the railway ministry.

Union Minister of state for parliamentary affairs V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding the government business for the week commencing March 21.

Reports of different department related parliamentary committees will be also tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Ministers General (Retd) V.K. ASingh, Nityanand Rai, Renuka Singh Sarutu, Annpurna Devi, Bhagwant Khuba, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Manjapara Mehendrabha to lay papers on the table.