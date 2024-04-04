Govt issues advisory for Indians travelling to Cambodia for work

The government on Thursday advised Indian nationals intending to visit Cambodia for employment to do so only through authorized agents.

It also advised them to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employers in Cambodia.

”It has come to attention that Indian nationals, lured by fake promises of lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia, are falling into the trap of human traffickers. These Indian nationals are coerced to undertake online financial scams and other illegal activities,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said it, through the Indian mission in Phnom Penh, is working closely with the Cambodian authorities to address the issue as well as provide continuous assistance to the affected Indian nationals.