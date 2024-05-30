Govt has initiated process to cancel Revanna’s diplomatic passport: MEA

The government on Thursday said it has initiated the process of cancelling the diplomatic passport of NDA nominee from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency Prajwal Revanna, who is facing serious charges of sexually abusing many women.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the MEA received the request for cancelling Ravanna’s passport on May 21. On May 23, the MEA issued a show cause notice to Revanna in accordance with the Indian Passport Act, asking him why his passport should not be revoked. He has to respond to the show cause notice within ten days, the spokesperson added.

‘’We are waiting for his reply for further action in the matter,’’ he said.

Revanna, who is an accused in the sexual assault case, is expected to return to India on Friday.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has reportedly booked a flight ticket from Germany to Bengaluru.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, ”The 33-year-old grandson of JD-S chief H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport to arrest him as soon as he lands.”