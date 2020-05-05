The Government is set for a mammoth repatriation exercise as it is mulling operating 64 flights to bring back around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded in 12 countries amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is learnt that the Central government is likely to operate these many flights from 7-13 May to evacuate its citizens stranded abroad.

These special flights would be operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express to repatriate Indians from 12 countries — the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, said the officials.

India has been under lockdown since 25 March to curb the spread of the coronavirus and it will continue till 17 May. All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

Air India’s jumbo flights had earlier evacuated Indian citizens from China’s Wuhan, Iran among other countries.

The Indian Air Force has also been evacuating citizens from countries affected by COVID-19 frequently since January, which includes flights to China, Japan, Iran, Kuwait and Italy. The force has stated that it has kept C-17 Globemaster and C-130s on standby which can be used whenever they are required.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries amidst the Coronavirus pandemic

The Government had on Monday said it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner from May 7.

The return journey of these stranded passengers is being arranged by aircraft and naval ships for which the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared.

“Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel,” Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press note.

“Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” it added.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.