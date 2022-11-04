Govt forms panel for strengthening assessment of higher educational institutions

The government has constituted a high-level committee, under the Chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur & Chairperson, Standing Committee of IIT Council, for strengthening the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions.

The mandate of the committee includes strengthening the assessment and accreditation processes and preparing a roadmap for the National Accreditation Council envisioned in the National Education Policy, 2020.

India has one of the largest and most diverse education systems in the world. With the concerted efforts of the government, there has been a widespread expansion in the higher education sector.

Accreditation plays a vital role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of higher educational institutions. Accreditation assists higher education institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus facilitating the identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation by them.

The accreditation status of any higher educational institution serves as a source of reliable information for the students, employers, and society regarding the quality of education being offered in the institution.

The other members of the committee include Prof. Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam; and Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Professor, IIM, Lucknow and the Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education.