Govt focused on providing preventive, curative healthcare: Nadda

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said the government is focused on providing healthcare, which is preventive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative.

Speaking at the third “International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025)” at the Bharat Mandapam, he said that the government has given emphasis to primary, secondary as well as tertiary healthcare.

The Minister emphasised the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening India’s healthcare system and ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

Nadda highlighted the critical role of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in advancing evidence-based policymaking to build an efficient, equitable, and high-quality health system, aligned with the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Informing that HTA India resource centres are spread over 19 states, he said these serves as an important mechanism for priority setting and has helped immensely in achieving various health goals such as for TB detection, optimising healthcare costs and incorporating evidence-based data in national health programs.

“HTA will play an important role in the realisation of Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisaged by our Prime Minister,” the Minister said.

He also said that 22 state-of-the-art AIIMS have been established till now and there has been a substantial increase in MBBS and MD seats along with an increase in training of paramedic and nursing staff.

Nadda said the government will create 75,000 seats in the medical sector with 30,000 seats already created last year.

On the occasion, the Minister also released several key resources including the Open Real-Time PCR Kit for Diagnosis of Pulmonary Tuberculosis, the HTA Technologies Compendium, the HTA Costing Database, as well as the Patent Mitra initiative.