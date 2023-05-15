Govt focus on developing indigenous capabilities in coal mining sector

In order to further reduce India’s reliance on the import of high-capacity mining equipment and to boost its domestic production, the Ministry of Coal is making continuous efforts to develop indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the coal mining sector.

To achieve this objective, an interdisciplinary high-level committee has been formed with representatives of various ministries and departments.

The committee is headed by the Director (Technical) CIL and is working towards finding methods and mechanisms to promote domestic manufacturing of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) and other underground equipment. The committee submitted its draft report, which has been reviewed by the Secretary, the Ministry of Coal and deliberated upon at the level of the ministry.

Currently, Coal India Limited (CIL) imports High-Capacity equipment such as Electric Rope Shovels, Hydraulic Shovels, Dumpers, Crawler Dozers, Drill, Motor Graders, Front End Loaders Wheel Dozer, Continuous Miners equipment, etc. worth around Rs 3500 Crores and pays Rs. 1000 Crores as custom duty, incurring heavy expense on purchasing machinery through importing.

Therefore, it has been planned to phase out import over the period of the next five to six years by encouraging and developing domestic equipment manufacturers’ capabilities. Some of the high-capacity machines are presently under trial procurement from domestic manufacturers.

In this regard, CIL has undertaken extensive standardisation of the mining equipment to be deployed with an objective to ensure that wherever possible domestic manufactured equipment is put into coal production, transportation, and monitoring without affecting productivity. The CIL has also issued standardisation guidelines with a view to promoting “Make in India”. This move will not only boost the domestic manufacturing sector but also support the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and promote “Make in India”.

Promotion of indigenous capabilities of equipment shall also ensure a reduction in the breakdown period of imported equipment which remains under prolonged breakdown due to the non-availability of spares.