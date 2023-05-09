Bundelkhand is developing fast: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Bundelkhand will become a heaven on the earth as the problem of its being barren and rugged terrain has ended. Besides, the work of providing pure tap water to every household will be completed in the next four months, he added.

Addressing an election rally at Banda, the Chief Minister said: “Last time when I visited Banda I got the opportunity to unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap, which was pending for years. Today, once again I have got the chance to garland his statue on his birth anniversary. Kalinjar’s old aura has been restored with the blessings of Lord Neelkanth Mahadev.”

The Chief Minister said that employment, agriculture, earning and opportunities for the youth were all at risk before 2017. He added that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with people’s representatives’ efforts, Bundelkhand is writing a new story of development as the entire area is free from ‘Mafia Raj’.

Yogi said that farmers, traders, mothers and daughters of this region used to feel insecure during previous governments, but the situation has changed completely today. The terror of criminals is gone and traders no longer have to pay extortion. Besides, there is no loot of government resources, the CM further pointed out.

The CM said: “I have come here to appeal to you to brighten the present and future of this place. It is no ordinary election. It is about giving power to those hands that can use it properly without exploitation, corruption and loot.”

In Kanpur Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while ‘kattas’ were manufactured in Kanpur during the Samajwadi Party government, a new node of the Defence Corridor is currently being built here. As the country’s center for defence production, Kanpur is establishing a new identity, Yogi added.