Govt finalises 48-member multi-party delegation to expose Pak hand in Pahalgam attack

The government has formed a 48-member multi-party delegation to be dispatched to major world capitals with a brief to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to mobilize global support against cross-border terrorism, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the delegation will present India’s evidence against Pakistan to the global community and will be led by Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The 48-member delegation will be divided into eight groups, consisting of six members each.

Advertisement

Separately, other sources have also confirmed that the government has finalised a plan to send multi-party delegations for a diplomatic outreach with other countries to present India’s point of view on the recent India-Pakistan conflict in wake of the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were killed by unidentified terrorists.

Advertisement

The delegation is expected to include popular parliamentarians from the BJP-led government and the Opposition parties, including Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Aam Aadmi Party’s Vikramjit Singh Sahney and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi among others. Besides, the delegations will also comprise former diplomats and other specialists. The multiple groups will leave for different destinations across the world from May 22 to June 1.

The Congress has meanwhile consented to participate in the multi-party delegations that the government is planning to send to other countries to present India’s point of view on the recent India-Pakistan conflict and the subsequent ceasefire.

“Keeping national interest above all, Congress will certainly join the delegation of multi-party MPs,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said disclosing that the “Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress President, who will depute party leaders.”

Though the Ministry of External Affairs was yet to formally confirm the planned initiative, sources however indicated that a move has been finalised to mobilise the multi-party delegations to visit other countries with the mission to bring the focus back on the core issue of terrorism in the global community.

Previously in the past, erstwhile governments have also sent multi-party delegations to present the country’s view point. In 1994, Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao sent Leader of the Opposition Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Salman Khurshid and other leaders to make India’s case at the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva, where a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that sought to censure India on human rights in J&K was defeated.

After the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also sent multi-party delegations to different continents with dossiers on Pakistan’s links to the terror attacks.